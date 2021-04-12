  • MORE MARKET STATS

SSC CHSL 2021 exam: Admit cards released, tier I exam begins from today, check details

By: |
April 12, 2021 12:08 PM

As per the announced timeline by the commission, the tier I exam is scheduled to be conducted across the country starting from today and end by April 27.

The final selection of the candidates is dependent on their performance in all three stages of the exam-tier I, tier II and tier III with the last stage being the typing test. (Representational image credit: Kamleshwar Singh, the Indian Express)

In a significant announcement for candidates looking for government jobs, the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2021 (CHSL) examination is being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to fill about 4,700 vacancies. The commission has already released the admit card for the tier I stage of the exam on its website and candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from ssc.nic.in. Candidates must have their registration number and other personal details handy at the time of downloading their admit card.

As per the announced timeline by the commission, the tier I exam is scheduled to be conducted across the country starting from today and end by April 27. The exam is being conducted on multiple days in order to accommodate a large number of applicants from different parts of the country. In a special development this year, the tier I exam of the CHSL however will be conducted on separate dates in the state of West Bengal on May 21 and May 22.

Related News

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must note that apart from the printout of the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity card with them along with 2 passport-sized photographs.

Once the tier I exam has been conducted across the country, the commission will also release the answer keys of different sets of question papers. Students on account of tallying their answers with the official answer key reach a position to determine whether they would be able to qualify for the tier II exam or not. Candidates who have qualified in the tier I exam are asked to appear in tier II descriptive exam. The final selection of the candidates is dependent on their performance in all three stages of the exam-tier I, tier II and tier III with the last stage being the typing test.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. SSC CHSL 2021 exam Admit cards released tier I exam begins from today check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Jobs 2021: More temporary staff in demand, fewer permanent jobs on offer
2Second COVID wave postpones firms’ reopening plans; transition to office plan to be slow, staggered: Experts
3UP TGT, PGT recruitment: Deadline to apply for TGT, PGT posts extended; Check new date here