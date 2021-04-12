SSC CHSL 2021 exam: Admit cards released, tier I exam begins from today, check details

The final selection of the candidates is dependent on their performance in all three stages of the exam-tier I, tier II and tier III with the last stage being the typing test. (Representational image credit: Kamleshwar Singh, the Indian Express)

In a significant announcement for candidates looking for government jobs, the Combined Higher Secondary Level 2021 (CHSL) examination is being conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to fill about 4,700 vacancies. The commission has already released the admit card for the tier I stage of the exam on its website and candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit cards from ssc.nic.in. Candidates must have their registration number and other personal details handy at the time of downloading their admit card.

As per the announced timeline by the commission, the tier I exam is scheduled to be conducted across the country starting from today and end by April 27. The exam is being conducted on multiple days in order to accommodate a large number of applicants from different parts of the country. In a special development this year, the tier I exam of the CHSL however will be conducted on separate dates in the state of West Bengal on May 21 and May 22.

Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must note that apart from the printout of the admit card, candidates must also carry a valid identity card with them along with 2 passport-sized photographs.

Once the tier I exam has been conducted across the country, the commission will also release the answer keys of different sets of question papers. Students on account of tallying their answers with the official answer key reach a position to determine whether they would be able to qualify for the tier II exam or not. Candidates who have qualified in the tier I exam are asked to appear in tier II descriptive exam. The final selection of the candidates is dependent on their performance in all three stages of the exam-tier I, tier II and tier III with the last stage being the typing test.