SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment alert! Applications open; check exam date, salary, other details at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment for various posts has been commenced by the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in. Application forms are now available on the official website. Apply Now.

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination in the month of July this year. The Commission has initiated the application process for the same at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of SSC to fill the online application form in order to take part in the recruitment process. The exam will be conducted in two tiers, wherein the first tier will be a Computer Based Test and the second will be a Descriptive Paper. The exam is being conducted to select candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment: Important dates-

Last date for online application: April 5, 2019 (up to 5 PM)
Last date for online fee payment: April 7, 2019 (5 PM)
Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5 PM)
SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Computer Based Test) Tier-I: July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019
SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Descriptive Paper) Tier-II: September 29, 2019

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment: Post Details-

  • Border Roads Organisation (BRO)
  • Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant
  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant
  • Data Entry Operators (DEOs)

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment: Salary-

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL 2019 recruitment: Eligibility Criteria-

  • For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
  • For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Note: Candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. to know more about the exam and the recruitment process.

