SSC CHSL 2019: Over 10,000 vacancies announced – all you need to know

Candidates may apply through official website.

The Staff Selection Commission is looking to fill up as many as 10, 415 vacant posts on a number of government positions. It has released a tentative vacancy list which will be filled by Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 exam.

The commission is looking to fill up several posts including JSA, DEO, PA/SA, lower division clerk. Interested candidates may check the list at ssc.nic.in.

Applicants may also note that the application process for SSC CHSL exam will end on January 10. Those interested are advised to apply soon to avoid the last minute rush. While the tier I exam will be held from March 16 to 27, tier II will be held on June 28. The tier I will be computer based test, tier II will be descriptive in nature.

The tier III will be for skill and typing test. While for English medium, the typing speed of 35/ words per minute is required, for Hindi medium, it is 30 words per minute.

Those candidates who are selected for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will get salary up to Rs 63,200. Candidates selected for posts DEO and DEO grade A will get salary up to Rs 81,100. Those selected for SA and PA will also be drawing a monthly salary of up to Rs 81,100.

While the minimum age required for candidates is 18, the maximum age must be 27, as on January 1, 2020. Age relaxation will also be given to candidates according to government norms.

Last year, the commission had invited applications for a number of posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak for various departments of the government. The last date of application was September 26.