SSC CHSL 2019 notification to be released at ssc.nic.in on this date, check details

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 3:58 PM

SSC CHSL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) soon at ssc.nic.in. Know more.

SSC, ssc.nic.in, SSC CHSL 2019, SSC CHSL 2019 notification, Staff Selection Commission, Combined Higher Secondary Level, jobs newsSSC CHSL 2019 notification to be released soon!

SSC CHSL 2019: The notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL 10+2) will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in soon. Candidates who wish to apply for this can visit the official website of SSC to know more. According to a repot by The Indian Express, the notification will be released on January 25. The report quoted a SSC central region official saying, “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.” Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about the exam. It is to be noted that these details are based on the notification that was released last year.

SSC CHSL 2019: Selection Process-

In order to be selected, candidates will have to appear for a three-stage selection process. Wherein, the first stage will comprise of a computer-based examination. This exam will be marked out of 200 and it will have a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage of selection will be a descriptive paper for 100 marks that will be conducted for one hour. Unlike the first stage, this exam will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode. Candidates who successfully clear this level will be called for the third stage of selection, i.e a skill test or typing test.

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

  • Minimum age limit: 18 years as on August 1, 2019
  • Upper age limit: 27 years

SSC CHSL 2019: Syllabus-

English: Idioms and Phrases, Synonyms/ Antonyms/ Homonyms, Improvement of Sentences, Active and Passive Voice, One word substitution, Fill in the Blanks, Idioms and Phrases, Spellings, Narration and Phrases.

General Intelligence (GI): Coding and de-coding, Drawing inferences, Trends, Figural Analogy, Venn Diagrams, Figural Classification, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Symbolic/Number Classification, Space Orientation, Punched hole/pattern-folding & unfolding, Semantic Series, Word Building and Social Intelligence.

General Awareness: Indian History, General Awareness, Current events, Indian Geography and Economics.

Quantitative Aptitude: Geometry, Mensuration, Trigonometry, Algebra and Number system.

