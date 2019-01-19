SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Staff Selection Commission to release Combined Higher Secondary Level examination notification today, check all details

The computer-based examination will consist of English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness.

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the recruitment notification for its Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2019 on Saturday. According to the recruiting body, CHSL aspirants can apply for the Tier-I examination from January 19, 2019.

SSC CHSL 2019: Aspirants who are eligible can apply for the examination by visiting the official website of the commission at ssc.nic.in. According to the official examination calendar issued by the commission, online application for Tier-I will be available from January 19, 2019, and the last date to apply will be February 02, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check regular updates at the official website of the commission.

Eligibility:

A candidate should be at least 18-year-old as on August 1, 2019, and not older than 27 on the date. However, relaxation in upper age limit is provided for reserved categories. The application fee of Rs 100 which can be paid through SBI challan, SBI net banking or through visa, mastercard, maestro credit or debit card.

Examination pattern:

The examination will consist of the Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and the last will be the typing test/ skill test (Tier-III).

The computer-based examination will consist of English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. Each segment will have 25 questions each. Each section will be for 50 marks.

Aspirants must note that this examination tier will consist of Objective Type – Multiple choice questions (MCQ) only. The questions will be set both in English and Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. Candidates must note that there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage of CHSL examination will be the descriptive paper for 100 marks which will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Following this, those candidates who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.