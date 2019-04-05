SSC CHSL 2019: Last date to apply online for Staff Selection Commission recruitment at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019 alert!

SSC CHSL 2019: Important update for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination aspirants, as today is the last date to apply online for this Staff Selection Commission recruitment at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for this recruitment process need to note that the online application has been closed now and the only thing that they can do (in case they have applied) is to pay the fees, the last date for which is April 7, 2019. The SSC CHSL exam is conducted every year to select candidates for the posts of ower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant under the government of India. Check the details below to know more about the process.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Last date for online fee payment: April 7, 2019 (5 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 07.04.2019 (5 PM)

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Computer Based Test) Tier-I: July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019

SSC CHSL 2019 exam date (Descriptive Paper) Tier-II: September 29, 2019

SSC CHSL recruitment 2019: Salary-

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised) and

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2019: Examination Scheme-

– The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

Tier-I (Computer Based Examination-Objective Type)-

Subject: English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness.

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks: 100/200

Time Duration: 60 Minutes

Tier-II (Descriptive Paper)-

Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour.

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent.

The performance in Tier II would be included for preparing merit.