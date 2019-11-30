SSC CHSL 2019 brief notification released; details to be announced next week at ssc.nic.in

Details of the recruitment will be available on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2019 Exam Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the detailed notification of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2019 on December 3. The SSC will conduct the SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam during the period from March 16, 2020 and March 27, 2020. The detailed notification of SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 exam will be released on December 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply after the commission releases the SSC CHSL 2019 detailed notification. Details of the recruitment will be available on the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC has released a brief notification in Employment News. The commission conduct the CHSL exam 2019 every year for 10+2 pass candidates for appointment to Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices. Around 14 lakh candidates take the exam every year.

SSC CHSL 2019: Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: December 3, 2019

Last date for submission of online application: January 1, 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier 1 Exam Date: 16 to 27 March 2020

SSC CHSL 2019: Eligibility Criteria

The SSC conduct major recruitment exams — SSC CGL and SSC CHSL — every year. Only graduates are eligible to apply for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, which is held for recruitment to Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. For CHSL exam, candidates need to possess a minimum qualification of senior secondary or intermediate level. Candidates are advised to check official notification for more details related to educational qualification.

SSC CHSL 2019 Age Limit

Candidates in the age group 18-27 years are eligible to apply for this exam. Relaxation in age will be given to candidates belonging to reserved categories.