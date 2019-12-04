SSC CHSL 2019-2020 registration begins! Check how to apply at ssc.nic.in

The application process began on December 2, 2019, and will continue till January 10, 2020.

SSC CHSL Registration 2019-2020: The registration process for Staff Selection Commission combined higher secondary level (SSC CHSL) exam. Those who are interested can apply online through the official website of SSC at — ssc.nic.in.

The application process began on December 2, 2019, and will continue till January 10, 2020. However, the commission is yet to declare the number of vacancies that they are looking to fill up through this post.

SSC CHSL: Age Limit:

The candidates applying for the posts should be between 18 to 27 years of age, as on January 1, 2020. However, permissible relaxation will be allowed for reserved candidates as per government guidelines.

SSC CHSL Registration: Educational Qualifications:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): The candidates must have 12th Standard pass certificate in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SSC CHSL 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Login with existing Registration Number and Password. If you do not have one, register yourself first.

Step 3: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Take a print out the application form, for future reference

SSC CHSL 2019 2020: Important dates:

The application process began on: December 2, 2019

The application process ends: January 12, 2020

Last date for online fee payment or generation of offline Challan: January 12, 2020 (23:59)

Tentative date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): March 16-27, 2020

Tentative Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): June 28, 2020

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Application fee:

The General category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100. However, women candidates, SC, ST, PwD and ESM candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

SSC CHSL Salary:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Data Entry Operator, Grade “A”: Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2019 2020: Exam, Syllabus:

The examination will be of three stages. The first one will be a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I). Those who will pass that exam will have to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Tier-II), followed by a Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

The computer-based preliminary exam will be of 200 marks and will have four subjects English, general knowledge, quantitative aptitude, and general awareness. The exam will be held in several cities across the country.