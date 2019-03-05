SSC CHSL 2018-19 vacancies announced at ssc.nic.in; check salary, eligibility, other details

Published: March 5, 2019 10:24 PM

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Application process for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 starts at ssc.nic.in. Check details as issued by the Staff Selection Commission here.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 vacancies: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2018 at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. While the application process for CHSL has been activated, the commission is yet to announce the number of vacancies for the same. The SCHL examination will be held for the recruitment of of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC CHSL 2018-19 vacancies-

  • Lower Division Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant
  • Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant
  • Data Entry Operators (DEOs)

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Important dates-

  • Online application process starts: March 5, 2019
  • Online application process ends: April 5, 2019
  • Last date to pay fees online: April 7, 2019 (5PM)
  • Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): July 7, 2019 to July 26, 2019
  • Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): September 29, 2019

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Salary-

  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 1900 (pre-revised).
  • Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Band -1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised).
  • Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)
  • Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Band-1 (Rs. 5200-20200), Grade Pay: Rs. 2400 (pre-revised)

SSC CHSL 2018-19: Eligibility Criteria-

– Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on August 1, 2019 (i.e. Candidates born not before August 2, 1992 and not later than August 1, 2001)
– For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.
– For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): The candidates must have passed Class 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

