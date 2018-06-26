SSC CHSL 2017: Important update for Staff Selection Commission aspirants

After downloading, candidates must go through instructions very carefully.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come out with Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2017 Tier II admit cards. Those who qualify will have to appear for the exam in the month of July. Candidates may download admit cards from regional SSC websites. At the time of registration, candidates would require registration numbers or personal details. The nature of SSC CHSL Tier 2 will be descriptive.

Here is how to download admit card:-

1) At first, candidates are required to go to any regional SSC website

2) After clicking the site, candidates are required to download link for SSC CHSL 2017 Tier 2 admit card.

3) They are now required to enter details

4) They will now be required to click on the submit button

5) Now, candidates can download their admit cards.

After downloading, candidates must go through instructions very carefully. The exam result for SSC CHSL 2017 tier 1 exam result was declared on June 15. As many as 4,8404 candidates qualified for the exam.

The tier 2 exam is going to be held on July 15 . This exam will be descriptive and will be pen-paper based. It will carry 100 marks and will be of 60 minutes duration, which will also check candidate’s writing skills. The paper will have essay-writing of 200-250 words and Letter/ Application of around 150-200 words. The passing mark in Ties II exam will be 33.