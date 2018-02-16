SSC CHSL 2016 final result to be declared on ssc.in.in; here is how candidates can check

Earlier this week, Staff Selection Committee (SSC) also announced the results to the Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2017 on its official website along with the mark lists.

SSC CHSL 2016 final result: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will announce the final results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination, 2016 on Friday, February 16, 2018. The results will be declared on the official website of the commission, ssc.nic.in. SSC declared the result to CHSL 2016 tier 1 examination in June, 2017 and out of a total of 3057993 examinees, only 53201 candidates qualified the exam. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) declared the results to the tier 2 exam in October, 2017. The procedure to download the final results to the SSC CHSL examinations 2016 has been mentioned below.

SSC CHSL 2016 final result: Follow these steps to check the results-

1. Log on to the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

2. Click on the Results tab on the homepage

3. Click on the link to results on the next page

4. Check your name on the list on the PDF file that opens

5. Save the file for future reference

Earlier this week, Staff Selection Committee (SSC) also announced the results to the Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2017 on its official website along with the mark lists. Out of a total of 4,75,093 candidates who applied for the SSC IMD exam, only 1,61,196 candidates actually appeared for the computer-based open competitive examination. The results to the same can only be viewed on the official website of the commission.