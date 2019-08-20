SSC CGL tier I result to be released soon at ssc.nic.in | Here’s how to check

Updated: August 20, 2019 3:58:32 PM

SSC CGL tier I result will be released by the Staff Selection Commission soon at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier I exam results on the official website.

SSC CGL tier I 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the exam result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier I exam today at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official site of the commission as soon as the result link has been activated. The SSC CGL 2018 exam was conducted from June 4 to June 13 across various centres. The re-examination for the same was conducted on June 19 for 4825 candidates. Chcek the details mentioned below to know more.

SSC CGL tier I result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘SSC CGL tier I 2018 result’
Step 3: Now enter the required details
Step 4: Press submit to check your result
Step 5: Once you have checked your result, save a copy of the same for future

SSC CGL tier I 2018: More information

This year more than 25 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL 2018 examination that was conducted from June 4 to June 13. However, only 8,34,746 candidates appeared for the exam.

SSC CGL 2019

The Staff Selection Commission will release the official notification for SSC CGL 2019 examination in the month of October. The application process for the same will commence in the last week of October and will continue till November 28.

SSC CGL Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for SSC’s CGL posts after going through two sets of computer based tests that are referered to as tier I and tier II exam. Once a candidate qualifies the respective test they will then have to appear for a descriptive paper and then a skill test.

