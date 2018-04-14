SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2017: Tentative answer key out on ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2017: The Short Service Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) tier II, 2017.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2017: The Short Service Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) tier II, 2017. The tentative answer key can be checked on the official website- ssc.nic.in. The candidates may log in using the same USER ID and Password which were used during the Examination and submit representations if any. The representations can be submitted from 13.04.2018 to 16.04.2018 till 6 PM through an online method on payment of Rs.100 per answer.

Representations received after the due date will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2017: How to check the answer key-

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC- www.ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the section “Latest news”.

Step 3: Click on the link- “Tentative Answer Keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination-Tier 2, 2017”.

Step 4: You be redirected to another page. Click on “Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and submision of representation”.

Step 5: Enter your Roll number, password and choose the exam date.

Step 6: Click on “Submit” and answer key will appear.

Step 7: Download the answer key and keep for future reference.

The Short Service Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II), 2017 from 17.02.2018 to 22.02.2018 and Re-exam on 09.03.2018 in the Computer Based Mode. SSC CGL (Tier 2) papers of the examination conducted in Patna was re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The paper was reconducted due to the exam being delayed due to incomplete downloading of data.

The Staff Selection Commission is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training and comprises of Chairman, two Members and a Secretary-cum-Controller of Examinations who are appointed on such terms and conditions as may be prescribed by the Central Government from time to time. The Commission is provided such supporting staff as considered necessary by the Central Government.