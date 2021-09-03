Staff Selection Commission releases tentative CGL tier 1 answer key; Find out direct link and how to raise issues

The SSC has announced that the issues can be submitted till September 9 till 6 pm

SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 Released: The tentative answer key of the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission today. The CGL Tier 1 candidate can download the answer key by visiting the website – ssc.nic.in. Should you have any objections or issues pertaining to the answer key, the SSC says that such candidates can submit their formal request by paying Rs 100 for each question. This means that if you have an objection to 3 questions, you may pay Rs 300 and raise the query. It should be noted that the CGL Tier 1 exam, which is a computer-based test, was held by the SSC between August 13 and August 24. The CGL Tier 1 exam was held across the country at various centres designated by the SSC last month.

How can I check SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key?

On your laptop or phone, visit the SSC’s official site – ssc.nic.in

Now, on the home page, you would see a tab ‘download answer key’

Make sure you have a good internet connection. Now click on that tab and you would get the answer key in a PDF format.

It is advisable to get a hard copy of the answer key for further reference.

When can I submit my objections to SSC CGL Tier answer key?

The answer is now! The SSC has announced that the issues can be submitted till September 9 till 6 pm. Once you have raised the objections after the payment per question, make sure to take the printout as the SSC won’t host the submitted responses beyond the deadline. Consisting of 100 questions, the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam also has negative markings. Those who clear Tier 1 are then eligible for Tier 2, Tier 3 and finally the skill test.