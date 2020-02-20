SSC CGL Tier 1 Exams: Admit card released; here’s how to download hall tickets

The exam is scheduled to take place from March 02, 2020, and will conclude on March 11, 2020. (Representative image)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the release of the admit card or hall ticket for the upcoming Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 examination. The admit card has been released for all the zones- the Central region, North Region, Western region, MP region, Eastern region, North Eastern region, Southern region, KKR region, and others. The willing candidates who want to appear for the SSC CGL Tier 1 need to visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in to download their admit card. The exam is scheduled to take place from March 02, 2020, and will conclude on March 11, 2020.

Important dates:-

Date of release of admit card – February 20, 2020

SSC CGL Tier 1 to begin- March 02, 2020

SSC CGL Tier 1 conclusion- March 11, 2020

SSC CGL Tier 2 and SSC CGL Tier 3 exam to be conducted from June 22, 2020, to June 25, 2020.

How to download SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card/ hall ticket:

(1) The interested individuals need to visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

(2) After visiting the official website, one needs to click on the link available to download the admit card.

(3) A new page will appear on the screen.

(4) One needs to enter the relevant details such as registration number, roll number and others as required.

(5) After entering the details, a new page will be displayed on the screen.

(6) Now, one can get access to their hall ticket or admit card.

(7) Save and download the softcopy of the hall ticket or admit card. Take the print out or hard copy for the future reference.

Exam pattern:

A total of 100 questions will be there. Each question will carry two marks each. However, there is negative marking too. For every wrong answer, a deduction of 0.50 marks is there.