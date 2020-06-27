SSC CGL tier 1 exam result alert! Here’s what and when to expect

With the result of tier 1 around the corner, coaching institutions and tutors have started releasing the estimated cutoff marks for qualifying the first round of the examination.

Staff Selection Commission is expected to put out the first stage result of the SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) competitive examination soon. The result is being expected by the end of this month as the result notification released by the commission on the 8th of June had mentioned that the result of SSC CGL exam 2019-20 exam will be released in the month of June.

Apart from SSC CGL tier 1, the result notification had also mentioned that the result of JHT tier 2 would also be released in June. Since JHT tier 2 result has been announced already, the commission can put out the result of tier 1 of SSC CGL exam anytime.

The tier 1 SSC CGL exam was conducted from March 03 to March 09 this year. Lakhs of students had appeared in the examination for a handful of posts. The total 9488 posts advertised by the commission last year include posts like Sub Inspector, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Upper Division Clerk in varied departments of the government of India. All the jobs advertised by SSC CGL are central jobs and come under the jurisdiction of the central government.

With the result of tier 1 around the corner, coaching institutions and tutors have started releasing the estimated cutoff marks for qualifying the first round of the examination.

The question paper of CGL tier 1 last year was believed to be ranging from easy to moderate level. On the basis of varied estimates, the cut off marks for qualifying the tier 1 exam for CGL exam is expected to hover between 135 to 140 for general category students, 130 to 135 for OBC, 110 to 115 for SC category and 105 to 110 for ST categories respectively.

Candidates who qualify in tier 1 paper will have to appear in tier 2 CGL exam. SSC CGL tier 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 14, 2020 this year. Earlier, after qualifying in tier 1 as well as tier 2 exam, candidates had to appear for the interview round as well but the stage was dispensed with by the Modi government soon after it was sworn in its first term