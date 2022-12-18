SSC CGL (Tier 1) Answer Key 2022 released – How to check at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Committee has released the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 1)-2022 tentative answer key, as also the response sheets of candidates. Those candidates who were waiting for answer sheets can check the same on the official website ssc.nic.in.

Notably, candidates will be required to keep their registered login id and password with themselves before checking the answer key. Here’s how they may do the same.

1) Candidates may first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

2) They will now be required to log in with the help of their registered ID as well as password.

3) Candidates may now go through their provisional answer key.

4) After keys, candidates will be needed to calculate their tentative score.

5) They may now take out a print out of the response sheet, which will not be available after December 20, 2022.

6) Keep their response sheet safely with themselves for future use.

It is important to note that candidates will be able to raise objections till 5 pm on December 20, 2022. They will, however, be required to pay Rs 100 for the same. Candidates may raise their objections only through the online mode. The commission will not respond to representations after the given date and time. The exam was held from December 1, 2022, to December 13, 2022, in several examination centres across India.

Earlier, the commission had released the results for SSC CGL 2021 tier 2 exams on October 15, 2022. It also released the final answer key along with the question paper, on October 27, 2022.They were given time till 5 pm on November 11, 2022 to download the response sheet, final answer key and also the question papers.

The commission had earlier this month announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination for 2020. Candidates were asked to check their results at the official website, link of which is given above.