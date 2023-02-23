SSC CGL Tier 1 2022: Scorecard, final answer keys to be out on THIS date! Check steps to download

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has rescheduled the date of releasing the marks and final answer keys of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1) 2022. According to the latest release by SSC, the marks and final answer keys will now be released between February 27 and March 13. The candidates appeared in the SSC CGL tier 1 2022 will be able to download the marks and final answer keys from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer keys were expected to be released today, Feb 23 but it has now been rescheduled for later.

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key and final scorecard’

It will redirect you to the new pdf

Click on the provided link

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 answer key, scorecard for future reference

The combined graduate level exam tier 1 2022 was held between December 1 and December 13, 2022. The results were declared on February 9, 2023. The candidates who have been shortlisted for tier 2 will have to appear for the exam from March 2 to 7. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded one week before the commencement of the exam. The candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of SSC for latest updates.