SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Admit Card: Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level hall ticket released, check details

Staff Selection Commission Jobs: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier-1 admit card 2021 for Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been released. The SSC admit card has been released on the official website- sscner.org.in and ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download the SSC CGL exam 2021 admit card to appear in the SSC exam 2021.

The SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2021 will be conducted by the commission from April 11 to April 21, 2022, and the applicants are advised to visit the website regularly for further updates.

The following steps will tell you how to download the SSC CGL admit card 2022-

Go to the SSC official website of sscner.org.in or ssc.nic.in. Once the website of open, click on the Admit Card tab on the homepage and click on the SSC CGL region-wise admit card link. Now enter your credentials using the registered ID. Once you have entered your details correctly, the SSC CGL 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. As soon as it appears on the screen, save it on your desktop and take a printout.

Candidates will have to carry at least one of the ID proof documents along with the SSC CGL admit card while going for the exam like Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter ID Card, passport and PAN Card.

The commission has also uploaded tentative answer keys along with a response sheet of the Selection Post (Phase-9) Examination, 2021, which can be downloaded from the official website of ssc.nic.in.