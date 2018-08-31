SSC CGL Results 2017: Was exam tainted? Important update for Staff Selection Commission aspirants

Representative Image

The Supreme Court has ordered a stay on results of 2017 Staff Selection Commission’s Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) and Higher Secondary Level (HSL) exam today, saying that the exam was ‘tainted’. The exams are conducted to fill the vacancies in several government departments and ministries.

The court today ruled that it can not allow anyone to benefit from the tainted exam and get into government service. The bench containing Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao ordered the stay from the declaration of the results after a report by CBI questioned the role of several SSC officials and the custodian of the examination paper. The bench observed, “It prima facie appears that the entire SSC system is tainted and entire examinations are tainted. It can’t be believed that the custodian of the examination paper is himself leaking the paper,” reported PTI.

The top court has also pulled up Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, for defending the SSC officials. “Mr Solicitor, it is surprising that you are taking this stand. You are appearing for CBI and you should have said that the examination must be cancelled. Your status report implicates several people and you are taking a different stand,” it said.

The news of SSC exam question paper leak hit the news around February-March of this year, after screenshots of few objective type questions went viral. The incident happened on February 21, 2018 while SSC CGL tier 2 exam was held. However, SSC Chairman Ashim Khurana, had denied any chances of foul play then.

A CBI probe began on March 5, and a preliminary enquiry was lodged on March 8. Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Govind Jee who are appearing for petitioner Shantanu Kumar, stated that the CBI report has admitted of the paper leak.

SSC CGL, is the biggest competitive exam in the country conducted for graduates for recruitment as Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant/ Superintendent, Inspector of Income Tax, Central Excise Inspector, Preventive Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Enforcement Officer, and several other posts. It has a four-tier system, of which the first and second tier are computer-based, while the third and fourth tiers are descriptive, a computer proficiency test is also carried out. The CHSL exam is conducted for higher secondary pass candidates, every year.