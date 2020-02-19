SSC CGL recruitment: Tier 1 Application Status for 2019-20 out; details here

SSC CGL recruitment: Candidates may check their SSC CGL 2019 application status at regional websites

SSC CGL recruitment: The wait is over for thousands of candidates as Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has come out with the application status for the Combined Graduation Level (CGL) tier-I exam. Admit cards will soon be released of candidates whose applications have been accepted.

Earlier, indianexpress.com had reported that the admit card may be released in the last week of February. Candidates may check their SSC CGL 2019 application status at regional websites, sscer.org, sscwr.org etc. The said exam will be conducted from March 2 to 11.

The written exam will consist of 100 questions, each having two marks. Candidates may note that for every wrong answer 0.50 marks will be cut. The two-hour duration exam will have a total of 200 marks. Candidates clearing the exam will next have to attend tier-II, tier-III and the skill test.

There will be four papers in the exam which are quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics, and general studies. Below are the steps candidates may take to check their application status.

1. Candidates may visit the official regional website

2. After reaching the website, candidates may click on application status.

3. Soon, candidates will be redirected to the next page.

4. Now, they may log in using credentials

5. After this, the application status will appear.

Candidates who are selected will be hired for the post of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for Ministries/ Departments/ offices of the government of India.

Candidates selected for the group B post will get salary in the Rs 9,300 to 34,800 bracket, while for group C posts, the salary will be from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

Earlier, the government announced it was looking to fill up nearly 6.8 lakh vacant posts in the central government in the next few years. The SSC will fill 13,995 posts in the current year. SSC, RRB, Postal Service Board and Ministry of Defence are in the process of filling up as many as 3,10,832 vacant posts.