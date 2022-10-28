SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: Official answer keys, questions papers released; here’s how you can access

SSC CGL Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the exam conducting body for the Combined Graduate Level examination for recruitment to various government departments have released the final answer key and the question paper of the exams conducted in August 2021. Those who had appeared for the exam can check their answer key at the official website i.e. ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021 on 15.10.2022 for recruitment to posts like Assistant Audit Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer and others.

The results of the SSC’s Combined Graduate Level examination 2021 for tier 2 were released on October 15. The commission has released the answer key to make the examination more transparent. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 26.10..2022″ said the official notification.

This facility will be available for the candidates from 26.10.2022 (05:00 PM) to 10.11.2022 (05:00 PM). Candidates were asked to take a printout of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys for their personal assessment before the above-mentioned date and time.

To access the answer keys log on to ssc.nic.in. click on the blinking ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)’ ” link. You will be redirected to a new window with a PDF document. Scroll through the end and click on the available link for the final answer key and question paper. Fill in the roll number and final answer key field and the question paper will appear with the answer keys. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier-II test was held from August 8 to 10 and Tier -III descriptive paper was held on August 21