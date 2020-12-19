SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: Application process to start from December 21; check details

SSc to release CGL 202-21 exam notification on december 21. (Representative Image, IE)

SSC CGL Recruitment 2020-21: The Staff Selection Commission will start the Combined Graduate Level Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ recruitment process to fill vacancies in various ministries, organisations and departments on December 21, 2020. Candidates can start applying for the same on SSC official website from December 21 onwards. The registration process will continue till January 25, 2021. The tentative dates for Tier I exam is May 29 to June 07.

SSC CGL 2020-21: Eligibility criteria

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University is the primary recruitment for any post. Further desirable qualification for candidates applying for Assistant Audit Officer is CA/CS/MBA/Cost & Management Accountant/ M.Com/ Masters in Business Studies. For Statistical Investigator Grade=II posts, candidates must have studied Statistics as a subject in all the three years of the graduation course. Candidates seeking Junior Statistical officer posts need to have at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level or Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

SSC CGL 2020-21: Selection Process

Although the official notification is not out, the selection process of SSC CGL every year is a four-step process starting with computer-based Tier I and Tier II exams, Tier III paper will be pen and paper-based and Tier IV will access computer proficiency on data entry skills.

Tier I exams will be of 60 minutes common for all posts and the questions will be based on General Intelligence& Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension. ).5 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. Total marks allotted for 100 questions is 200.

Tier II is an elaborate exam with two common sections each of 100 marks and two hours duration for all posts. For Junior Statistical Officer Posts candidate have to appear for Statics paper and for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Office candidates will be accessed on a General Studies (Finance & Economics)

Merit List will be prepared based on the overall performance of a candidate in the first three tiers.