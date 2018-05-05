SSC CGL notification 2018 out today at ssc.nic.in; know pay scale, selection process, other details

SSC CGL notification 2018: SSC will announce the notification on the official website – ssc.nic.in. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on 21st April 2018, but it was later postponed till 5th May on unknown grounds.

SSC CGL notification 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 or SSC CGL 2018 on Saturday on its official website – ssc.nic.in. Earlier, it was scheduled to be released on 21st April 2018, but was postponed till May 5 on unknown grounds. Every year, the commission conducts the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. Close to 15 lakh candidates appear for SSC CGL recruitment each year. Last year’s SSC CGL recruitment was marred by allegations of the paper leak in Tier II.

Name of the exam: Graduate Level (CGL) 2018

Name of the examination: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Official website: ssc.nic.in.

Vacancy details: Will be out today

Pay scale:

Group B posts- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Group C posts- Rs. 5,200- 20,200

Selection process

The candidates have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

Tier 1

• Computer-based exam

• 25 questions of 50 marks each

• General intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension

• Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions

• They need to score a maximum of 200 marks

• There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer

Tier 2

• It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics).

• The candidates will have two hours

• Students need to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section).

• There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections

• English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.

Tier 3

• It will be a descriptive language paper in Hindi or English

• Candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces

• Total marks 100 marks

Tier 4

• It will be a skill test

All the best!