SSC CGL notification 2018 out on ssc.nic.in; here’s how to apply

SSC CGL notification 2018: Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 or SSC CGL 2018 official notification has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website – ssc.nic.in. The notification was put up on the official website on Saturday, when it was announced that the Tier-I of CGL Examination in Computer Based Mode is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 20, 2018. SSC will hold the CGL exam to fill up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. To appear in the exam, the interested candidates need to submit the online application along with the payment of fees through online method till June 4, before 5 pm.

Around 15 lakh candidates appear for SSC CGL recruitment each year. Last year’s SSC CGL recruitment was marred by allegations of the paper leak in Tier II. Following are more details about the exam, and all the information about how a candidate can apply for the same:

Name of the exam: Graduate Level (CGL) 2018

Name of the organisation: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Official website: ssc.nic.in

Exam notification: Released

Exam date: Tier-I – from July 25 to August 20, 2018

Pay scale:

Group B posts- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Group C posts- Rs. 5,200- 20,200

SSC CGL 2018: How to apply

All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1) Visit the official website ssconline.nic.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, click on the link that says “here to apply”

Step 3) A new page will appear

Step 4) Fill up the online registration form

Step 5) Read all details entered before submitting the form

Step 6) Click on submit

Step 7) Note down the registration ID and password that will be provided. These help in logging in to the account and to download admit cards in future.

Step 8) Upload your latest colour photograph and signature in jpg format.

Step 9) Submit the form

Step 10) Pay the application fee

Step 11) Once done, take a printout of this application for your own record.