SSC CGL, CHSL 2018 exam dates released by Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in; check full calendar here

SSC CGL, CHSL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams that were supposed to take place last year. Candidates who wish to apply for these examinations can visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Both CGL and CHSL 2018 examinations will take place this year in the months of June-July 2019. The Combined Graduate Level Exam,2018 (Tier-I) will take place from June 4, 2019 to June 19, 2019. Whereas the application process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam., 2018 (Tier-I) will continue in the month of March and will continue until April 5, 2019. The exam for the same will take place from July 1, 2019 to July 26, 2019.

Along with this, the Commission has also released the exam dates for various other examinations on the official website. Candidates can check the examination dates for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, CAPFs Exam-2018, Delhi Police Examination -2018 (Paper-I), Junior Engineer examination 2018 among others.

Here are the various date that candidates can go through-

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ 2018 exam: February 5 to 7

Recruitment exam for Constables (GD) in CAPFs 2018: February 11 to March 3

SSC SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police 2018 (Paper-I) exam: March 12 to March 16

Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 (Tier-I) exam: June 4 to 19

Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) (10+2) Exam 2018 (Tier-I) notification on: March 5

Combined Higher Secondary (CHSL) (10+2) 2018 (Tier-I) exam on: July 1 to 26

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) 2019 (Paper-I) notification on: April 22

Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) 2019 (Paper-I) exam on: August 2 to 6

SSC SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Exam 2019 (Paper-I) notification on: September 17

SSC SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police 2019 (Paper-I) exam on: December 11 to 13

Combined Graduate Level 2018 (Tier-III) exam on : December 29

SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2019 notification on: September 17

Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2019 (Tier-I) notification on: October 31

Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Exam, 2019 (Tier-I) notification on: December 12

JE or Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical & Mechanical) Examination, 2019 (Paper-I) notification on: August 1

Note: Candidates can note that more details about exam dates for various Staff Selection Commission are available on the website. Visit ssc.nic.in to know more.