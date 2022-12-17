SSC CGL answer key 2022 for tier 1 to be released soon – Check latest updates here

SSC CGL answer key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC will soon release the answer keys for Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier 1 2022. The candidates who are searching for SSC CGL answer key 2022 for tier 1 will be able to download their answer keys using their registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details.

The commission conducted the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam from December 1 to 13 at various exam centres across India. The answer keys for the same will be soon provided on the SSC web portal. However, the commission has yet not given any confirmation on the release of answer keys. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for more details.

Once, the SSC CGL answer key 2022 for tier 1 is released. The candidates will be able to raise objections against the SSC CGL answer key 2022 for tier 1 under the stipulated date and time. The link to download SSC CGL answer key shall be provided on our website for the convenience of the candidates.

How to download SSC CGL answer key 2022?