SSC CGL Admit Card 2022 out at ssc.nic.in: Check application status, admit card links and more

SSC CGL Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission, SSC has released the admit cards for Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam. All those who applied for SSC CGL recruitment 2022 can download their admit card from the official regional website of SSC.

According to the official notice, the commission has scheduled the exam for Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 2022 on 01 December and 13 December 2022. As of now, the commission has uploaded the admit cards for Western Region (WR) and North Western Region (NWR) on sscwr.net and sscnwr.org respectively. The admit cards for other regions will be uploaded in due course of time.

Other than this, KKR and ER have uploaded the exam city, application status of CGL Tier 1 2022. The direct link to the exam city, application status, and call letters are given below.

SSC Regional Website SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card region wise download link SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam City and application status SSC Western Region Download SSC WR CGL Admit Card

SSC North Western Region Download SSC NWR CGL Admit Card SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Download SSC KKR CGL Admit Card SSC KKR CGL application status and exam city SSC Northern Region Download SSC NR CGL Admit Card SSC Eastern Region Download SSC ER CGL Admit Card SSC ER CGL Application Status SSC Madhya Pradesh Region Download SSC MPR CGL Admit Card SSC Southern Region Download SSC SR CGL Admit Card

According to the official notice, the candidates have been advised to carry their passport size photograph along with their identity card mentioning the date of birth as specified in the admit card. If the identity card does not contain the date of birth, then, the candidate must have a valid government issued identity card mentioning the date of birth of the candidate. If the document provided by the candidate does not match with the details given on the admit card, the candidate won’t be allowed to appear for the exam. The candidates have been advised to download their admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.