SSC CGL 2022: The last date to file applications is today – How to apply

Candidates looking to apply for SSC CGL 2022 are required to hurry up as the last date to fill the application form is today. Those candidates who are looking to apply may do so at the official website ssc.nic.in

According to the commission, the Computer Based Test (Tier 1) will be held tentatively in December 2022. Once the application process is closed, the Staff Selection Committee will start the correction window on October 12, 2022, and October 13, 2022.

While there are different age limits for different groups, the upper limit for reserved categories has been reserved as per government norms. They are advised to check the age criteria before applying for these posts. The minimum education qualification required to fill up applications is a graduation degree from any recognised university or its equivalent.

How to apply

* Candidates are required to first visit the official website ssc.nic.in

* After reaching the home page, they may click on the link asking to apply online.

* They are now required to click the link

* Now they are advised to fill out the form

* Candidates are now required to pay their fees if required

* They are now required to submit the form

* Candidates may download the form now

* Keep the form safely with themselves for future use.

It may be noted that the commission will organise the combined graduate level exam 2022 and recruit for a number of vacancies in various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India, as also numerous statutory bodies/ constitutional bodies/ tribunals, among others across the country.

While the last date to submit fees is October 9, 2022 till 11m the last date to deposit fee payments through challan is October 10, 2022. Notably, the challan has to be submitted during the official hours of banks.

Meanwhile, the commission has declared the results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) exam 2021.