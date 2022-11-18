SSC CGL 2022: Checking of application status begins – details here

In good news for candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started checking the application status of the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 (CGL 2022). The commission will conduct the exam from December 1, 2022 till December 13, 2022.

It will also release admit cards of candidates before the start of exams. The commission will release admit cards for paper 1 on the official regional website soon, apart from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in. Here’s how to check the main and different websites.

Also read: Women in STEM – Gender diversity across technologies is about 25:75 females to males, reveals Instahyre report

1) Candidates are advised to first visit the official website of the commission which is ssc.nic.in.

2) After this they are advised to fo to the section related to the admit card.

3) Now, they may open the link for regional websites.

4) Candidates may now visit the admit card section.

5) They may now log in by providing details as asked.

6) Candidates may now submit their details.

7) They may now download their admit card.

8) They may now check their details.

9) Candidates may now take out their print outs.

10) Check details for future use.

It may be noted that the commission will issue admit cards of only those candidates whose applications have been accepted. It is because of this reason that candidates are advised to check their application status.

Also read: Techie creates a unique resume for getting job in Google

This year the commission is looking to fill up over 20,000 posts through this recruitment drive. The selection of candidates will be done through tier 1 and tier 2 exams. It may be important to note that the syllabus for the tier 1 exam contains four sections which include- Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence, and Reasoning, English language as also General Reasoning.

Earlier, the last date of submitting online applications was October 8, 2022 (11 pm), while the last date for submitting online applications was October 9, 2022 (11 pm). Similarly, the last date to pay Challan was October 10, 2022. The minimum age required for candidates was 18-20 years and the maximum age needed was 30-32 years as of January 1, 2022. The upper limit was relaxed for notified reserved categories. Candidates must also be at least graduates from recognised universities or institutes.