SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 result out at ssc.nic.in, check steps to download

Written by FE Careers
All those who have qualified in SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 are eligible for the Tier 3 which will be a descriptive exam scheduled on August 21 at different centers all over the country. (File/IE)

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 result on its website. All those who appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2021 result for tier 2 exam can download the result from the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. 

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination on October 8 & 10 in the computer based mode. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results followed by the easy steps given below. 

All those who have qualified in SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 are eligible for the Tier 3 which will be a descriptive exam scheduled on August 21 at different centers all over the country. According to the result, a total of 38, 389 candidates have been selected for Tier 3. 

It should be noted that the list for Tier 3 has been prepared on the basis of aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Exam. 

SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Result: How to Download?

  • Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in
  • Now, click on the ‘Results’ tab available on the homepage
  • Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Result’ 
  • It will redirect you to the PDF. 
  • Enter CNTRL+F and search Name. 
  • The SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Result will appear on the screen. 
  • Download SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Result and save it for future reference. 

Direct Link to download SSC CGL 2021 Tier 2 Result

According to the notice released by the SSC, representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of SSC CGL Tier-II Exam have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys of the Tier-II Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on October 26 for a period of one month.

It should be noted that the marks of the qualified / non-qualified candidates will be hosted on the Commission’s website on October 21. Candidates may check their individual marks from October 21 to November 10 by using Registration Number and Password.

