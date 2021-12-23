SSC CGL 2021-22: Staff Selection Commission CGL exam notification to release soon — check details

The registration for the tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will start from today itself i.e. December 23, 2021.

SSC CGL 2021-22: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2021-22 examination notification is expected to be released by the Staff Selection Commission today, December 23, 2021. Candidates will be selected through a Tier 1 examination under this recruitment process. The exam is scheduled in April 2022. Eligible candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in for more details.

The registration for the tier 1 phase of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam will start from today itself i.e. December 23, 2021. The minimum required qualification to apply would be graduation. The exam will be conducted to fill up vacancies in various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different ministries/ departments/ organisations.

SSC CGL 2021-22 — Documents required by candidates

Candidates will have to bring relevant certificates during the document verification round. The documents required would be marksheets for all the three years of graduation/ provisional certificate/ graduation degree in original as proof otherwise a candidate’s application may get canceled.

There will be two levels of computer-based exams in order to get selected in SSC CGL posts — a pen-and-paper-based descriptive exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test. The answer keys of the computer-based examinations will be put on the website of the Commission after the examination.