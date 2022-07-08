SSC CGL 2020 Tier-III results out – Here’s how you can check at ssc.nic.in

Ending the wait of thousands of candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced for the results of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. Candidates who appear for the exam can check the official website ssc.nic.in to check their results.

According to the commission, all candidates who cleared the Tier-III exam will be called for document verification by the regional offices of the commission. The concerned regional offices will also issue admissions cards for the skill test. Candidates who have qualified on more than one list will be required to appear once.

While the commission will hold the skill test of shortlisted candidates on August 4, 2022 and August 5, 2022, it will upload the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates on its official website from July 20, 2022 to August 9, 2022.

The commission has shortlisted 2,275 candidates for Junior Statistical Officer posts, 12,232 candidates for CPT, 1215 candidates for Assistant Audit Officer and 19540 candidates for other posts which include DEST.

Here’s how candidates can check their results:

* Candidates must first visit the official website ssc.nic.in.

* Once on the homepage, candidates may click on the ‘Result’ link.

* Soon, the result will appear on the screen.

* It will appear in the PDF format.

* Candidates may now check their results.

* They must download the result.

* Candidates must keep the result with themselves for future use.

The commission, in its official notification said, “The candidates declared qualified in List-III will be called for CPT. The candidates called for CPT will not be called for DEST separately and Module-I of CPT will be taken for evaluating their performance against Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).”

The notification also said that in case a candidate does not appear for the skill test or fails to qualify, the person will not be eligible for such posts where CPT/DEST is necessary. In case of more clarification, candidates may check the official website or contact the concerned authorities.