SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Exam results, cut-offs for separate posts declared; here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2020 exams were conducted on August 13 and 14

SSC CGL Exams 2020: The results of the combined Graduate Level tier-1 exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) between August 13 to 24 are out. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-based exam can check their results on the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in. SSC has also released the cut-offs for the exam. The recruitment is conducted against 7,035 vacancies in Grade B, C posts across various Government Ministries and Departments.

Steps to check SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 results and write-up:

1) Log in to SSC’s official website , enter your credentials

2) Click on “Declaration of Result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020” on the Home Page for information on results

4) Click on CGL on the top navigation bar to find individual results and cut-offs

5) Three pdf pages, List I, List II, List III containing qualified roll nos. for Tier II and Tier III exams can be seen

6) Download pdf and check your results

The recruitment examination was conducted for several posts of Assistant Audit Officers, Junior Statistical Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer, and all other posts mentioned in list 3. Separate posts have separate cut-off marks. SSC has introduced minimum qualifying marks separately for each category. For the Unreserved, it is 30 per cent. For OBC/EWS, the minimum qualifying marks is 25 per cent while for other it is 20 per cent.

Qualified candidates will have to appear for the Tier -II and Tier III Examination to be conducted on January 28 and 29 and February 6, 2022. Tier -II is another computer-based examination for a duration of 120 minutes while Tier-III is a pen and paper-based (descriptive) exam. Paper I and Paper -II are compulsory for all candidates. Only those who qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer and Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) will be required to appear in Paper-III and Paper-IV.

The scores of the qualified candidates will be posted by SSC along with the final answer keys on its official website from December 3 onwards. Candidates can check their marks by using his Registration number or Roll number latest by December 24.