SSC CGL 2019 registration to end soon! Apply now at ssc.nic.in, details here

SSC CGL 2019 registration to end soon! Apply now

SSC CGL registration notification 2019: The last date of application for the much sought after SSC CGL is just around the corner. The application process will end on November 25, 2019. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official site of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in before 5 PM on November 25.

The official notification of SSC CGL was released on October 22, 2019. The Tier I CGL examination will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020 and the Tier II (CBE) and Tier-III (Des.) Examinations will be held between June 22 to 25, 2020.

SSC CGL registration fee:

The unreserved candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 through various online payment gateways, they can also do that through State Bank of India branches. However, candidates under Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) category are exempted from payment of any application fee.

SSC CGL 2019-2020: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with SSC Registration and Password. If you do not have one, register yourself first.

Step 3: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the recruitment drive for various vacant posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in various ministries and departments of the Government of India including CAG, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Railway, Ministry of External Affairs, CBDT, Directorate of Enforcement, Central Bureau of Narcotics, CBI, NIA and many others.

SSC CGL Salary:

The candidates getting selected for posts of Assistant, Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer and Statistical Investigator Grade-II will be at pay scale Level-6 at Rs. 35400 to 112400.

Assistant Audit Officers and Assistant Accounts Officers will be recruited at Pay Scale 8 Rs 47600 to 151100. The recruitment of Assistant Section Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector – Central Excise, Preventive Officer, Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Inspector will be done at Pay Scale Level 7 from Rs 44900 to 142400.