SSC CGL 2019: Important notification for candidates issued at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2019 notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for candidates appearing in Combined Graduate Level Examination (2019). In the notification, SSC advised the candidates to not wait for the last date of submission of application – as heavy traffic on the servers often hampers the application process.

Interested candidates can apply for SSC CGL through the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL: Important dates

The last date of submission of application is 5 PM of November 25, 2019.

The Tier I CGL examination will be held from March 2 to 11, 2020.

Tier II (CBE) and Tier-III (Des.) Examinations will be held between June 22 to 25, 2020

SSC CGL 2019: Exam Pattern, Syllabus

The primary exam will have 100 questions of two marks each and 0.50 marks will be subtracted for every incorrect answer. There will be questions from Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension.

The Tier II exam will have four papers — Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics, and General Studies (Finance and Economics).

While Tier I and II are computer-based examination, Tier III will be descriptive paper.

SSC CGL: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log in with SSC Registration and Password. If you do not have one, register yourself first.

Step 3: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference

The application fee for SSC CGL is Rs 100.

The selected candidates will be placed in group B and C posts, with pay scale ranging from Rs 35400 – Rs 151100 and Rs 25500 – Rs 92300 respectively. The recruitment will happen in posts of Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators in various ministries and departments of the Government of India including CAG, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Railway, Ministry of External Affairs, CBDT, Directorate of Enforcement, Central Bureau of Narcotics, CBI, NIA and many others.