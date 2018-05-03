SSC CGL 2018 Update: Important notification expected at ssc.nic.in on May 5, check more details here

SSC CGL is expected to release notification soon

If you have been preparing for the Staff Selection Commission – Combined Graduate Level exam 2018, then the time has come to pull up your socks as an important news is here. SSC CGL is expected to release notification details about the vacancy on May 5. The notification will entail details for many several different posts. This year, just like every year, the exams will be carried out in 4 phases, namely – Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4. And in order to get a job in the Staff Selection Committee, you will need to pass every tier. This notification was expected to be released on 21st April 2018, however, it will come out on May 5.

The examination for the SSC CGL Tier-1 is expected to be conducted sometime from July 25, 2018, and August 20, 2018. Those who will clear the examination have to prepare for the SSC CGL Tier-2 examinations. The Tier 2 exams will take place between November 27, 2018, and November 30, 2018. For the SSC CGL Tier 3 and Tier 4.

There are a lot of things to keep in mind to prepare for the SSC CGL examinations. The criteria, age limit, selection procedure, a candidate must keep a track of all the updates on SSC CGL exam 2018. Here’s a list of things you should keep in mind.

SSC CGL 2018 – How to apply?

The candidates who are preparing for the SSC CGL 2018, are requested to fill the form which will be made available online soon on the official website. After filling out the form, you will need to make the payment.

SSC CGL 2018 – Eligibility Criteria: There is a lot to keep a track here. First and foremost, candidates appearing for the SSC CGL examination 2018 should have Indian nationality. Second, the minimum qualification which is mandatory for appearing in the SSC CGL examination is to have a bachelor’s degree. This bachelor’s degree can be from any university recognised by the Indian government. What is interesting is that candidates who are in the last year of graduation have a chance to appear for the SSC CGL examination 2018 as well.

SSC CGL 2018 – Age Limit: Recently, the age limit for the SSC CGL examination was increased three years. Now candidates of up to 30 years can sit for the examination. However, the minimum age for the examination is 20 years. What this means is that candidates interested in the giving the exams should have born between August 2, 1987, and August 1, 1997.