SSC CGL 2018 Tier II result: Marks uploaded at ssc.nic.in | Here’s how to check

SSC CGL 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier II exam which was held from September 11 to September 13, 2019, at various centres across the country.

The results of CGL (Tier-II) Examination, 2018, was declared on October 25, 2019. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their marks at the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in, as well as in the regional website of Staff Selection Commission.

The interested candidates should check their scores that will remain available on the websites from November 7 to December 6, 2019. However, the candidates should take a print out of the marks before November 29, 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier 2 marks: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link saying: “Uploading of marks of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018”

Step 3: The direct link for checking the marks is given below

Step 4: Go to the link, log in with Examination name, Roll or Registration number, registration password and captcha

Step 5: Click on Submit

Step 6: Your SSC CGL result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Take a print out of the marks for future reference. The option for taking print out will only remain available till end of this month.

SSC CGL 2018 result

As per official data, around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for CGL Tier-II examination. Among them, nearly 58,000 candidates have qualified for the Tier III exam. 5009 candidates qualified for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer, 2672 for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer, and 50240 more candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier III exam for the posts other than the three mentioned. The candidates who have qualified the Tier I and Tier II exam, which were computer based, they will have to appear for the Tier III exam, which will be a descriptive paper, followed by a skill test.