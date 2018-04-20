SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment Notification Date: Important update for Staff Selection Commission aspirants, check ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment Notification Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification on its official website – ssc.nic.in – and has informed about the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2018 notification. (IE)

SSC CGL 2018 Recruitment Notification Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification on its official website – ssc.nic.in – and has informed about the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) Examination 2018 notification. The commission has modified the notification release date of SSC CGL Examination 2018. As per the report by the Times of India, the exam notification which was scheduled to release on Saturday, April 21, 2018, has been postponed and will now be released on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The candidates will have to register online in order to appear for the examination once the registration process begins.

How to apply?

The students need to fill the online form from the official website and make the payment once the notification is out.

SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level examination every year for recruitment under the Commission to fill several posts across the country. On the basis of this recruitment examination (Tier I), candidates are provisionally qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III. Like every year, the number of vacancies this year is also expected to be around 4,000. The students will be tested in 4 phases (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4) to secure a coveted job in the Staff Selection Committee.

SSC had earlier released the tentative answer key for the CGLE tier II, 2017. The candidates may log in using the same USER ID and Password that they used during the examination. The Short Service Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier II), 2017 from February 17, 2018 to February 22, 2018 and Re-exam on March 9, 2018 in the Computer Based Mode. SSC CGL (Tier 2) papers of the examination conducted in Patna was re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The paper was reconducted due to the exam being delayed due to incomplete downloading of data.