SSC CGL 2018: From exam date to selection process all about Combined Graduate Level Exam

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 at various centres across the country. The exam is conducted annually by the Commission for the recruitment of candidates for Group ‘B’ and ‘C’ posts in various ministries/departments and organisations that fall under the Government of India. The final selection to these remains with the Commission and will be done according to the final number of confirmed vacancies. Check the details below to know more.

SSC CGL 2018: Exam dates

As per a notice released by the Staff Selection Commission, the CGL (tier-I) exam is being conducted across 362 venues in 132 cities for approximately 25.87 lakh candidates in the country from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019.

1. On day one of the exam (June 4, 2019), while a total of 4,24,665 candidates were scheduled to appear across 351 venues in 129 cities. Only a total of 1,40,386 candidates actually appeared.

2. On Day 2 (June 6, 2019), 4,00,828 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam across 339 venues in 129 cities, however, only 1,33,796 candidates actually appeared. On the same day, the exam was cancelled at 4 venues in 9 shifts due to technical issues. However, the same was conducted earlier today (June 10, 2019)

SSC CGL 2018: Salary

Group A, B and C posts- Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800
Group D posts- Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200

SSC CGL 2019: Selection Process

In order to get selected for the posts on offer, a candidate will have to go through 4 Tiers of selection process. Here is what your should know.

Tier 1

• Computer-based exam with 25 questions
• General intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension
• Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions
• There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer

Tier 2

• It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics).
• The candidates will have two hours
• Students need to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section).
• There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections
• English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.

Tier 3

• A descriptive language paper in Hindi or English
• Candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces
• Total marks 100 marks

Tier 4

• A skill test

Note: For more information about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to know more.

