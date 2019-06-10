SSC CGL 2018: From exam date to selection process all about Combined Graduate Level Exam

SSC CGL 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently conducting the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 at various centres across the country. The exam is conducted annually by the Commission for the recruitment of candidates for Group 'B' and 'C' posts in various ministries\/departments and organisations that fall under the Government of India. The final selection to these remains with the Commission and will be done according to the final number of confirmed vacancies. Check the details below to know more. SSC CGL 2018: Exam dates As per a notice released by the Staff Selection Commission, the CGL (tier-I) exam is being conducted across 362 venues in 132 cities for approximately 25.87 lakh candidates in the country from June 4, 2019 to June 13, 2019. 1. On day one of the exam (June 4, 2019), while a total of 4,24,665 candidates were scheduled to appear across 351 venues in 129 cities. Only a total of 1,40,386 candidates actually appeared. 2. On Day 2 (June 6, 2019), 4,00,828 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam across 339 venues in 129 cities, however, only 1,33,796 candidates actually appeared. On the same day, the exam was cancelled at 4 venues in 9 shifts due to technical issues. However, the same was conducted earlier today (June 10, 2019) SSC CGL 2018: Salary Group A, B and C posts- Rs 9,300- Rs 34,800 Group D posts- Rs 5,200- Rs 20,200 SSC CGL 2019: Selection Process In order to get selected for the posts on offer, a candidate will have to go through 4 Tiers of selection process. Here is what your should know. Tier 1 \u2022 Computer-based exam with 25 questions \u2022 General intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension \u2022 Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions \u2022 There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer Tier 2 \u2022 It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics). \u2022 The candidates will have two hours \u2022 Students need to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). \u2022 There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections \u2022 English which will have a negative marking of 0.25. Tier 3 \u2022 A descriptive language paper in Hindi or English \u2022 Candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces \u2022 Total marks 100 marks Tier 4 \u2022 A skill test Note: For more information about the examination, candidates can visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in to know more.