SSC CGL 2018 admit card to be released soon at ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in; how to download

SSC CGL 2018: The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20, but was later postponed.

SSC CGL 2018 admit card: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the admit card for its Combined Graduate Level (CGL Tier-I) examinations soon at ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in. Along with this, the commission is also expected to announce the new dates for the CGL examination on the official website. Candidates who are registered for the exam can visit the official website of SSC as soon as the new dates have been announced. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from July 25 to August 20, but was later postponed. The CGL examination is being conducted for recruitment to Group B and C posts in various ministries and departments.

Candidates need to note that the CGL exam is conducted in 4 tiers. Tier 1 is a computer-based exam which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Tier 2 will contain questions on quantitative abilities, English language and comprehension, statistics and general studies (finance and economics). Tier 3 will be a descriptive language paper in Hindi or English in which candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces for 100 marks. Finally, tier 4 will be a skill test.

SSC CGL 2018 admit card: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in, ssconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the SSC CGL admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future

About SSC CGL Exam:

SSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level examination every year for recruitment under the Commission to fill several posts across the country. On the basis of this recruitment examination (Tier I), candidates are provisionally qualified for Tier-II and Tier-III. Like every year, the number of vacancies this year is also expected to be around 4,000. The students will be tested in 4 phases (Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4) to secure a coveted job in the Staff Selection Committee.