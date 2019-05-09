SSC CGL 2017: Supreme Court revokes stay order, instructs Commission to release Central Govt recruitment results

New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2019 3:09:26 PM

SSC CGL 2017: The stay order was put in place by the Supreme Court in 2018 after the SSC CGL exam papers were allegedly leaked in some parts of the country.

SSC CGL 2017: Finally, the wait is over for SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017 aspirants, as the Supreme Court of India on Thursday ordered the Staff Selection Commission to declare the impending recruitment results. The order comes after the apex court revoked the stay order on the release of the results. The stay order was put in place by the SC in 2018 after the SSC CGL exam papers were allegedly leaked in some parts of the country. Along with this, the apex court has also appointed a high power committee that will be headed by retired SC judge GS Singhvi. This committee has been formed in order to suggest various measures to make the conduct of entrance exams for jobs & admission in educational institutions foolproof.

Along with retired judge Singhvi, the 7-member committee will also include former Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani and scientist Vijay Bhatkar among others.

Story under development.

