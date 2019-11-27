SSC CGL 2017 final marks released! Here’s how to check

By: |
Updated: November 27, 2019 12:53:43 PM

The final result of the exam was declared by the Commission on November 15, 2019. Those who have cleared the Tier III exam will now have to appear or the Skill Test and Document Verification process of SSC.

ssc cgl 2017, ssc cgl 2017 marks, ssc cgl 2017 main paper, ssc cgl 2017 final marks, ssc cgl 2017 final result, ssc cgl 2017 result, ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2020, ssc cgl registration, ssc cgl notification, ssc cgl 2019, ssc cgl last date, ssc cgl 2018, ssc cgl tier 2, ssc cgl tier 3, ssc cgl exam pattern, ssc cgl 2017 cut off, ssc cgl 2017 final cut off, ssc cgl 2017 vacanciesNearly 30 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL examination, 2017, around three years ago when the notification was released.

SSC CGL Exam: The Staff Selection Commission has now uploaded the marks obtained by the candidates who appeared and qualified in the Tier III of its combined graduation level (CGL) examination, 2017, at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

Those who appeared for the exam will be able to check the marks obtained by them on the official website from November 26 to December 25, 2019.

A total of 4,143 candidates have qualified in the SSC CGL examination.

SSC CGL result 2017: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission — ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the notification reading ‘Uploading of Final Marks of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2017’
Step 3: A new page will open up, go to the link stating ‘Click here to check Final Marks of CGLE 2017’
Step 4: Log-in with Examination Name, Roll or Registration number, and Registration Password
Step 5: The marks obtained will be displayed o the screen.

Nearly 30 lakh candidates had registered for the SSC CGL examination, 2017, around three years ago when the notification was released. The exam witnessed a lot of protests with thousands of candidates demanding its cancellation, following which the Supreme Court placed an interim injunction on result declaration. This stay was lifted in May 2019, after which the results were declared.

SSC CGL 2019, 2020 notification: Meanwhile, the registration process for SSC CGL 2019 is also going on. The last date of registration is on November 25, 2019. In another notification, the commission reminded the interested candidates to finish the registration process well before the last day, since the website experiences heavy traffic during the closing days which at times lead to disconnection and failure to log in to the SSC website.

