SSC cancels stenographer Grade C and D skill tests, fresh dates to be announced soon

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the skill test of Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2022. The commission took the step after a large number of candidates and officials complained about technical glitches during the exam.

Issuing a notice on its official website, the commission said, “Keeping in view the large number of complaints received from the candidates and feedback received from Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the technical glitches faced during the conduct of Skill Test of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2022 on 15.02.2023 (Shift 1 & 2), the Commission has decided to cancel the said exam”.

Informing further, the commission said that it will conduct a fresh exam for candidates who have earlier appeared and had registered themselves for a skill test that was conducted on February 15, 2023, in two shifts. It is also yet to announce a fresh date for the exam on its website.

Also read: Layoff phase to fizzle soon

Recently, the commission announced the results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-1). Those who had earlier appeared for the exam were asked to check the official website sc.nic.in.

It may be noted that exams were conducted earlier, from December 1 to 13, 2022 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Close to 25,071 candidates have been shortlisted in the tier-2 exam which was conducted for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer. These shortlisted candidates will have to appear for paper 1 and paper 3 (general studies (economics and finance).

Also read: How certification boosts career progression

Similarly, for the post of Junior Statistical Officer, close to 1,149 candidates have been shortlisted for tier 2 exam. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for 1 and 2 (statistics).The commission has shortlisted a total of 3,60,432 candidates for the tier 2 exam apart from AAO and JSO.

Notably, the tier 2 exam has been scheduled to be held from March 2, 2023 and will go on till March 7, 2023. The commission will also publish the final answer keys along with a question paper on its official website on February 22, 2023. It will also upload the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates on its website on February 22, 2023. Candidates may check the same till March 8, 2023.