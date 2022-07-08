SSC Calendar 2022-23 PDF: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised calendar of SSC Examinations for the year 2022-23. Candidates who are willing to appear in the SSC Recruitment 2022-23 Exam can check the tentative calendar of exams and advertisements on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

According to the annual calendar, the commission has decided to hold the exams between July 2022 and May 2023.

Good News for the candidates preparing for Recruitment of Constable (Driver/AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022, the commission is going to release the notification today, 8 July as per the calendar. However, the commission has yet not issued the notification. candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for Constable (Driver/AWO/TPO) in Delhi Police Examination-2022 Recruitment Notification. The candidates will be able to apply till 29 July 2022 and the exam for the same will be held in Oct-2022.

On the other hand, SSC CAPF Recruitment 2022 Notification, SSC JE Recruitment 2022 and SSC Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Exam Notification will be released on August 10, August 12 and August 20. The prelims exam of the above exams will be held in November 2022.

Similarly, the exams for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 and Scientific Assistant in IMD Examination, 2022 are scheduled to be held in December 2022. while the exams a for combined graduate level exam (CGL)-2022 tier 1 and combined higher secondary level tier-I exam (CHSL)-2022 will take place in December 2022 and March 2023 respectively.

Likewise, the Selection Post phase X exam 2022 is scheduled to be held between August 1-5, SSC CGL Tier II 2021 from August 8-10 and CGL III 2021 on August 21.

How to Download SSC Exam Calendar PDF?



Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC at https://ssc.nic.in/.

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the ‘Tentative Annual Calendar of Examinations for the year 2022-23’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: It will be redirected to the PDF file.

Step 4: Candidates can download SSC Exam Calendar PDF and Save it in your system.

Step 5: Candidates can take a printout for future reference.