SSC aspirant? Check important updates on SSC CGL (Tier 1) marks, answer keys and Tier 2, Tier 3 exam dates

Staff Selection Commission has announced the date on which it will announce the marks and answer keys of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam. They will be announced on July 7. According to a notification released by the commission, the marks and answer keys will be announced on the official website of SSC on July 7. The marks along with the answer key of the questions asked will be uploaded on the website-https://ssc.nic.in. These details will be available for all the candidates on the website from July 7 to August 06 after which they will be taken off from the website.

SSC CGL Tier 2, Tier 3 exam dates

The commission also announced the tentative exam dates for SSC Tier 2 exam for those students who will qualify the tier 1 exam. The commission has said that the exams are tentatively scheduled to be conducted between 12 October and 15 October. However, the commission also made it clear that the mentioned dates are subject to modification and changes in view of the government handling of Coronavirus in the country.

The commission also released the cutoff list and the total number of students who have been selected to appear in further stages of the CGL exam namely tier 2, tier 3 and tier 4. The cut off list has been provided for students from all categories. A large section of the students with the help of the cut off list will be able to ascertain whether they will qualify the exam or not but the exact quantum of marks can only be determined once the result of the students is uploaded on the website of the commission on July 7.

Candidates will need to keep Registration number, Roll number and Registered password handy before logging on to the website. After going into the result section and filling in the vital details, the candidates will be directed to their result page. Successful candidates are also advised to keep a copy of the same or take the result’s print out for its perusal in the further stages of the exam.