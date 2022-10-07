SSC Answer Key 2022 released for JHT, JT and SHT Phase 1 exam on ssc.nic.in

SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the provisional answer keys for computer based exam paper 1 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (ST) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022. All those who appeared in the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 exam can download their answer keys from the official website of SSC.
The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 was held on October 10 across the country. The candidates can download SSC SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 answer key using their credentials on the login page.
If any candidate has doubts about the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 exam answer keys, they may raise objections through the online mode at ssc.nic.in. The facility of raising the objections against answer keys will be available till October 9 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on October 9 will not be considered.
The candidates have been advised to take a print out of their Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022.
SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download response sheet, answer key?
- Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022’ flashing on the homepage.
- It will redirect you to the answer key notice PDF.
- Then, click on the link given in the PDF of the response sheet, answer key, and submission of representation.
- It will redirect you to the new page of the response sheet, answer key, and submission of representation.
- Now, check subject wise SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022 and save the answers for future reference.
Direct Link to download SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022
The commission will upload the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 after reviewing the representations raised by the candidates. The candidates have been advised to click on the above link and check their answer keys.