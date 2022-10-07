SSC Answer Key 2022 released for JHT, JT and SHT Phase 1 exam on ssc.nic.in

SSC Answer Key 2022 for JHT, JT and SHT exams: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally released the provisional answer keys for computer based exam paper 1 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator (ST) and Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) Examination, 2022. All those who appeared in the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 exam can download their answer keys from the official website of SSC.

The Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 was held on October 10 across the country. The candidates can download SSC SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 answer key using their credentials on the login page.

If any candidate has doubts about the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 exam answer keys, they may raise objections through the online mode at ssc.nic.in. The facility of raising the objections against answer keys will be available till October 9 on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 05:00 PM on October 9 will not be considered.

The candidates have been advised to take a print out of their Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022.

SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022: How to download response sheet, answer key?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022’ flashing on the homepage.

It will redirect you to the answer key notice PDF.

Then, click on the link given in the PDF of the response sheet, answer key, and submission of representation.

It will redirect you to the new page of the response sheet, answer key, and submission of representation.

Now, check subject wise SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022 and save the answers for future reference.

Direct Link to download SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Answer Key 2022

The commission will upload the SSC JHT JT SHT Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 after reviewing the representations raised by the candidates. The candidates have been advised to click on the above link and check their answer keys.