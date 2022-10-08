SSC announces results for MTS, Havaldar tier 1 exam at ssc.nic.in – Details here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination 2021. Those candidates who are looking to check their results may do so at the official website ssc.nic.in.

According to the commission, it has shortlisted nearly 44,590 MTS and 24,570 Havaldar aspirants for PET/PST as also tier 2 examinations. Along with the results, the commission has also uploaded the category-wise cut-off marks of candidates.

The exams were held in different parts of the country from July 5, 2022, to July 26, 2022, in different shifts and timings. It has also normalised candidates’ scores for final results. It has also used the below method in cases related to ties in normalised scores among some students.

a) Candidates with higher marks in Part IV of CBE, which is General Awareness, have been preferred.

b) Those candidates with older age as per the date of birth have been preferred.

c) Preference has also been given as per the alphabetic order of names.

Releasing an official statement, the SSC has also said that Paper -II (Descriptive Paper) has been scheduled tentatively for November 6, 2022. Candidates will be able to find the dates for PET/PST for Havaldar’s post in due course of time. The commission will also upload the admission certificates of qualified candidates on the websites of regional offices across the country days before the said exam.

It has also advised candidates who are unable to download their admit card to the regional offices, pointing out that the responsibility of downloading the admit card is solely on the candidates. The SSC has also examined the representations received from the candidates on answer keys and has also modified them wherever required. It will upload the final answer key on October 17, 2022. It will also make available the candidates’ individual scorecards on the SSC official website from October 17, 2022, to November 6, 2022.