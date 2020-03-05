SSB Recruitment 2020: Govt job alert! check vacancies, salary

The last date to submit the online application form is March 22, 2020. (Representative image)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several vacant posts. The mode of application is online. The interested individuals are advised to submit the application form by visiting the official website of the SSB at ssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application form is March 22, 2020.

Important dates:-

The last date to submit application form- March 22, 2020.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 10 posts of Assistant Commandant (Communication) will be filled through this recruitment drive.

General category- 05 posts

EWS category- 01 post

OBC category- 02 posts

ST- 0 post

SC- 01 post

Ex-Servicemen- 01 post

Salary and other benefits:-

On selection, the candidates will receive the basic pay in pay matrix between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77, 500 per month (Level-10). Apart from this, the selected candidates are also eligible to receive Dearness Allowance (DA), HRA, and others as admissible from time to time.

Age limit:-

The upper age limit of the interested applicants must not exceed 35 years. However, there is an age relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and others.

Application fee:-

The willing applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400 (Rupee Four Hundred). The application fee can be submitted through net banking, credit card or debit card. It is to inform all the applicants that the application fee is non-refundable. However, the candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen and female applicants are not needed to pay any of examination fees.

Educational qualification:-

The interested applicant need to have a degree in Telecommunication Engineering or Electrical Communication Engineering or Electronics from any recognised University or Institute or Associate Member of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineer or Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers or equivalent or MSc in Telecommunication or Electronics or Information Technology or Computer science or equivalent from a recognised University or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved Institution.