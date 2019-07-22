SSB recruitment 2019: Government Job alert! Multiple Constable posts on offer at ssb.nic.in | Check details here

SSB recruitment 2019! (PTI)

SSB recruitment 2019: The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Constable (General Duty) under the Ministry of Home Affairs at ssb.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form for the same now on the official website. So, if you have an interest in the field of sports and wish to make a career in the same then here is your chance to grab a Government job under the ministry. All interested candidates need to have an interest in various games and sports in order to apply. Candidates who have participated in the Olympic Games, World Cups and Asian Games and other achievements can also apply. Check the details below to know more.

SSB recruitment 2019: Post details

Constable (General Duty) – 150 posts

SSB recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date to apply – August 11, 2019

SSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

– Candidates should have passed their class 10th examination

– They should have an interest in games and sports like Football, Hockey, Basketball, Athletics, Gymnastics, Boxing and other

– They should have participated in any recognized International events representing the country since January 1, 2017

– Age limit: 18 to 23 years

SSB recruitment 2019: Salary

Pay Matrix Rs. 21700-69100, as per 7th CPC and allowance as admissible in the Force.

SSB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can fill the application form in the prescribed format that is available on the official website of Sashastra Seema Bal. It is important for the candidates to note that they should fill the application form before or on the last date of application. Application submitted after the last date will not be accepted.